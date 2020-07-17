AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Police Scour Evidence To Find Gunman Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion

AllHipHop Staff

Meg didn't have much to say to the cops, so now they're turning to video evidence to find whoever shot her in the foot.

(AllHipHop News) Police in Los Angeles are trying to track down cellphone camera footage of the shooting incident that left Megan Thee Stallion injured amid reports suggesting rapper Tory Lanez pulled the trigger.

Sources are telling multiple news outlets the "Love Me Now?" star reportedly shot the 25-year-old Savage hitmaker during a dispute outside a Hollywood Hills party on Sunday morning.

"There is video and the police are investigating," one source tells Page Six.

Cops have yet to confirm whether or not there was video footage and they are not revealing if Tory is a suspect.

He was arrested on gun possession charges after he and Megan fled the scene in his SUV. He posted bail and was released hours later.

He is scheduled to appear in court on October 13th.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has spoken about the incident, revealing she is "grateful to be alive" after she was shot in the foot.

She and an unidentified woman were passengers in Tory's car when he was pulled over by cops as he left the party, where shots had been fired.

On Wednesday, Megan attempted to "set the record straight" about the incident on Instagram, writing: "On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.

"I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.

"This whole experience was an eye-opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."

Megan has not identified the shooter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Cannon To Take 'Some Time Away' From His Radio Show

The syndicated program is going on hiatus following the 'Cannon's Class' controversy.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Young Thug Defends James Harden For Wearing "Blue Lives Matter" Mask

Trey Songz slammed the NBA star: "This certified clown sh*t."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Says She Hasn't Made Money Off Her Music In Years

Cardi B made the shocking claim during a sworn deposition in a battle over a mixtape cover.

Nolan Strong

A$AP Rocky's Life In Danger Thanks To Obsessed Fan

A woman unexpectedly popped up in A$AP Rocky's bedroom!

AllHipHop Staff

Nick Cannon Causes Concern By Posting Cryptic Messages About Leaving Earth

"I watched my own community turn on me."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Love Birds Quavo And Saweetie Celebrate 2 Years Of Bliss

The couple explained how social media sparked their relationship.

AllHipHop Staff

Joey Bada$$ Returns With 'The Light Pack' Bundle Featuring Pusha T

Watch the music video for "The Light."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Becomes First Woman To Win ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter Of The Year Award Back To Back

DaBaby and Meek Mill were also top winners.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ToAndFro

Megan Thee Stallion's Producer Lil Ju Blasts Tory Lanez After Shooting Incident

The evolving story of what happened that night in Hollywood is far from over.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

LoudPaq_P

DJ Khaled & Drake Drop New Singles "Popstar" & "Greece"

Listen to the longtime collaborators' latest offerings.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)