Police Seize Cocaine And Guns On Lil Wayne's Private Jet

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Lil Wayne is heading into the Christmas season with some legal problems.

According to the Miami Herald, the rapper's Gulfstream G-V private jet was searched when he landed in Miami earlier today (December 23rd).

The police received a tip that someone in Wayne's entourage was transporting drugs and guns.

When Lil Wayne's jet landed at the Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport, police found cocaine, opioids, and guns.

The arrest means Lil Wayne, real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., could be spending the holiday behind bars since all federal government offices will be closed for Christmas.

It is unclear if Lil Wayne has been charged with a crime since he was just a passenger on the jet.

the says have been zeroing in on rappers and their private jets over the past year.

Earlier this month rap star Juice Wrld died as police raided his private jet at Midway Airport in Chicago, where they uncovered 70 lb of marijuana.

In April, rap star Ralo was busted by the feds for smuggling millions of dollars worth of marijuana from California to Atlanta on his private jet.

This scenario is also familiar to Lil Wayne.

In 2010, Wayne was sentenced to a year on Rikers Island in New York, after police found a 40 caliber handgun on his tour bus in New York in July of 2007. 

