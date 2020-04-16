Police Warn U.K. Rapper Dappy Over Fishing Trip During Lockdown

The cops in the U.K. are up in arms over Dappy's decision to go fishing.

(AllHipHop News) British rapper Dappy received a warning from British police after he flouted COVID-19 lockdown rules by going on a fishing trip with a friend near his home.

The former N-Dubz star, real name Costadinos Contostavlos, was spotted by a dog walker next to a lake that is now closed to the public in Brookmans Park, Hertfordshire in England last Friday evening.

A Hertfordshire Police spokesperson told the publication that officers were called to the scene and warned the pair of the importance of social distancing while Britain struggles to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

"Police were called at 6.38pm on Friday to reports of two males fishing in a lake in Gobions Wood, Brookmans Park," the police official said.

"Officers attended the scene straight away and found the two males heading home. Words of advice were given in relation to the importance of social distancing."

Dappy's trip was also documented on his friend's Instagram Stories page while locals expressed their fury with his behavior on Facebook.

According to reports, one member of the organization that runs the lake claimed the "I Need You" hitmaker had sworn at the dog walker when approached about his illicit fishing trip.