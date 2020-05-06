AllHipHop
Polo G Is Ready To Declare Himself 'The Goat' With His Sophomore Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "Go Stupid" rhymer recruited some heavy hitters for the project's production.

(AllHipHop News) Chicago rapper Taurus "Polo G" Bartlett announced his sophomore album will be released on May 15. The forthcoming body of work is titled THE GOAT.

Polo's new LP is said to be a celebration of life and legacy. The 21-year-old Columbia Records recording artist presented THE GOAT cover art which features images of his son Tremani. 

Polo G

Tay Keith and Mike WiLL Made-It produced the lead single “Go Stupid” featuring Stunna 4 Vegas and NLE Choppa. Plus, THE GOAT will include production from Murda Beatz, Mustard, and Hit- Boy. The song "DND" also hit DSPs prior to the project's release.

In 2019, Polo G dropped his debut album Die a Legend. That collection hosted the Top 20 hit "Pop Out" with fellow Columbia act Lil Tjay of New York City. Tjay is letting loose his own State Of Emergency mixtape on May 8, one week before THE GOAT arrives.

