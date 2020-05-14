Polo G Names His Top Five Rappers & Basketball Players From Chicago

The new father is looking to show the world he deserves to be in the position he's in now.

(AllHipHop News) Polo G is part of the new class of Windy City rhymers that is trying to carry on the traditions of Chicago rap deities. The 21-year-old is so confident about dying a legend that he named his forthcoming album The Goat.

Before the project drops on May 15, Polo spoke to Complex's Pierce Simpson about his new music as well as other topics. For example, he was asked to give his Top 5 rappers of all time from Chicago.

"I ain't got no order. I'll say Kanye [West], definitely. Chief Keef, definitely. That's hard," said Polo G before laughing. "Kanye, Chief Keef, Common - you gotta throw Chance [The Rapper] in there. And I'll say a three-way tie for me, [Lil] Durk, and [G Herbo]."

The "Go Stupid" hitmaker later added Juice WRLD to his list too. Polo has a song with the late recording artist on The Goat. Mustard, Stunna 4 Vegas, NLE Choppa, Lil Baby, and BJ The Chicago Kid are also featured on the LP.

Besides being a rising rap star, Polo G is also striving to provide a constructive outlet for youth from his city. He started the Chicago Grizzlies traveling AAU basketball program to offer young hoopers a way to use their energy and time positively.

Obviously, Polo is a basketball fan. When prompted to choose his Top 5 players from Chicago, he named Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose, Anthony Davis, Ben Wilson, and Jabari Parker. The Midwesterner described his own game as a mix of Ja Morant and Kobe Bryant.