Polo G Pays Homage To 'Martin' Sitcom With 'Martin & Gina' Music Video

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch Lil Capalot and Pretty Vee reenact iconic scenes from Martin Lawrence's hit series.

(AllHipHop News) It has been a big week for Polo G. The rapper made the cover of XXL's 2020 Freshman Class issue, and he gained attention with new a new music video that were released on Thursday.

"Martin & Gina" was directed by Reel Goats. The parody features Polo playing out memorable moments from the classic 1990s sitcom Martin which starred Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Thomas Mikal Ford, and Carl Anthony Payne II.

Polo appeared as the titular character in the visuals. Comedian/influencer Pretty Vee took on the role of “Gina" who was originally portrayed by Campbell. Ariel Brown ("Pam"), Mackenzie Cange ("Tommy"), and Malcolm ("Cole") also recreated the Martin cast.

"Martin & Gina" lives on Polo G's 2020 studio album The Goat. That project became the Chicago native's highest-charting release when it debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

