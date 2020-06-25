AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Polo G Responds To Rumors He Sold His Soul To Baphomet

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Midwesterner has some choice words for anyone claiming he joined the occult.

(AllHipHop News) Illuminati conspiracy theories about Hip Hop artists have spread across the world for decades. Polo G appears to be one of the latest rap stars to have his name thrown into the secret society rumor mill.

“I just wanna know why people wanna say that I sold my soul,” said Polo in a TikTok video. “Like where the f*ck? I watch my son and go to the studio. Where the f*ck would I find time to do some sh*t like that?"

Apparently, the cover art for Polo's The Goat album had some theorists questioning if the 21-year-old Chicago representative was covertly acknowledging his so-called turn towards the dark side. He addressed the image in his vid.

Polo G

"‘Oh the goat and goat horns, it signifies the Baphomet.’ Half y’all asses wouldn’t even know how to f*cking spell Baphomet if it wasn’t for autocorrect, you stupid b*tch," declared Polo.

The "sold his soul" gossip likely got a boost in recent months because Polo earned his highest-charting album when The Goat peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It currently sits at #9 after five weeks on the tally.

Polo G seems to be aware that when entertainers are attached to the half-human/half-animal occult deity known as Baphomet that is typically a sign of growing fame. He wrote on TikTok, "😑😑I mean [I guess] that mean I really made it when they say sh*t like that😭."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lil Yachty Responds To Reports He Crashed His Ferrari

The Georgia-based rapper is said to be okay.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

IdaWallace

Noname Apologizes For J. Cole Response "Song 33" Causing A Distraction

The Chicago wordsmith says she's donating her portion of earnings from the song to mutual aid funds.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

TruthGeeker

DaBaby Teases Release Of "Rockstar" Music Video Featuring Roddy Ricch

It looks like the two 2020 Hip Hop MVP candidates linked up.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

HollyCatani

Eminem Addresses Dissing Revolt In Leaked "Bang" Verse

The Shady Records head wants to turn the situation in a "different direction."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

HollyCatani

Kid Cudi Proposes Starting His Own "Positive" Podcast

Would you tune in to hear "The Scotts" hitmaker chat with his friends and fans?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Will Smith Faces Lawsuit Over ‘King Richard’ Biopic About Venus & Serena Williams’ Father

The litigants are calling for "an injunction requiring all profits for any project using the Richard Williams Rights to be placed in trust for Plaintiffs’ benefit.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kodak Black Latest Rapper To Sue Walmart Over Fake Jewelry

Rap star Kodak Black has lashed out at Walmart from behind bars, for illegally selling jewelry bearing his Sniper Gang logo.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

ToAndFro

Kodak Black Loses Appeal Of 46-Month Sentence For Trying To Buy Guns

Looks like rap star Kodak Black is going to have to serve out his full 46-month prison sentence, after he lost an appeal of his conviction last week.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Whodey1983

Fabolous & Jadakiss To Face Off In 'Verzuz' Battle

The culture is set to celebrate the two Def Jam recording artists.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

HollyCatani