Polo G Talks Striving To Stand Out As One Of The "Top-Tier" Rappers

The rising rhymer insists it is just in him to be great.

(AllHipHop News) When an artist names his album THE GOAT, he is basically asking for the scrutiny that comes along with claiming to be one of the best. Polo G gave his sophomore LP that title, and the Chicago rapper is out to prove he is worthy of it.

Apple Music's Ebro Darden caught up with Polo G to talk about his new project. At one point, the Columbia recording artist made it clear he is on a mission to climb the hierarchy of modern-day Hip Hop.

"I don’t want to just be another rapper. It's a lot of people that pick this up as a profession. There's a lot of people that just pop up rapping every day. With every single song I make, I try to make myself stand out. And not only stand out, but be one of the top-tier dudes," said Polo G.

When it comes to the name of his LP, Polo stated, "I know there was going to be a lot of opinions behind it, a little bit of controversy here and there, but I named my album The GOAT because I'm a Capricorn. A goat represents my zodiac sign."

He added, "It's just in me to be great. That was really the connection of why I named my album that, but I know a lot of people would think otherwise. I got too much respect for the people before me to really deem myself the GOAT so early."

Some listeners may have pigeonholed Polo G as a certain type of artist because of his breakout 2019 smash hit "Pop Out" featuring Lil Tjay. However, THE GOAT put his versatility on display.

The 21-year-old can tap into the turn-up sound like on "Go Stupid" with Stunna 4 Vegas, NLE Choppa, and Mike Will Made-It. Plus, tracks like "Don't Believe The Hype," "Trials & Tribulations," and "Wishing For A Hero" show Polo knows how to use words over beats to descriptively outline the world he lives in.

"I know there's only so long you can rap about a certain topic before people are like, 'We get it.' So I try to switch up my flow sometimes, give them a party or a pop-like feel on certain songs. But my main forte in music is just giving them the real," explained Polo.

THE GOAT includes contributions from Stunna 4 Vegas, NLE Choppa, Mike Will Made-It, Mustard, Juice WRLD, Lil Baby, and BJ The Chicago Kid. The album is projected to pull in 85,000-95,000 first-week units. Polo G's 2019 LP, Die A Legend, opened at #6 on the Billboard 200 chart with 38,000 album-equivalent units.