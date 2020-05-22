Polo G Talks Striving To Stand Out As One Of The "Top-Tier" Rappers
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) When an artist names his album THE GOAT, he is basically asking for the scrutiny that comes along with claiming to be one of the best. Polo G gave his sophomore LP that title, and the Chicago rapper is out to prove he is worthy of it.
Apple Music's Ebro Darden caught up with Polo G to talk about his new project. At one point, the Columbia recording artist made it clear he is on a mission to climb the hierarchy of modern-day Hip Hop.
"I don’t want to just be another rapper. It's a lot of people that pick this up as a profession. There's a lot of people that just pop up rapping every day. With every single song I make, I try to make myself stand out. And not only stand out, but be one of the top-tier dudes," said Polo G.
When it comes to the name of his LP, Polo stated, "I know there was going to be a lot of opinions behind it, a little bit of controversy here and there, but I named my album The GOAT because I'm a Capricorn. A goat represents my zodiac sign."
He added, "It's just in me to be great. That was really the connection of why I named my album that, but I know a lot of people would think otherwise. I got too much respect for the people before me to really deem myself the GOAT so early."
Some listeners may have pigeonholed Polo G as a certain type of artist because of his breakout 2019 smash hit "Pop Out" featuring Lil Tjay. However, THE GOAT put his versatility on display.
The 21-year-old can tap into the turn-up sound like on "Go Stupid" with Stunna 4 Vegas, NLE Choppa, and Mike Will Made-It. Plus, tracks like "Don't Believe The Hype," "Trials & Tribulations," and "Wishing For A Hero" show Polo knows how to use words over beats to descriptively outline the world he lives in.
"I know there's only so long you can rap about a certain topic before people are like, 'We get it.' So I try to switch up my flow sometimes, give them a party or a pop-like feel on certain songs. But my main forte in music is just giving them the real," explained Polo.
THE GOAT includes contributions from Stunna 4 Vegas, NLE Choppa, Mike Will Made-It, Mustard, Juice WRLD, Lil Baby, and BJ The Chicago Kid. The album is projected to pull in 85,000-95,000 first-week units. Polo G's 2019 LP, Die A Legend, opened at #6 on the Billboard 200 chart with 38,000 album-equivalent units.