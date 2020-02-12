Polo G To Headline Audiomack's “Hometown Heroes” Chicago Charity Show

(AllHipHop News) Taurus "Polo G" Bartlett is headed back to his hometown for a special concert. The "Pop Out" hitmaker is leading a star-studded charity show in Chicago on February 16.

Audiomack's "Hometown Heroes” series tapped Polo G to lead the lineup taking place at the Metro Chicago venue. The bill also includes G Herbo, Calboy, Dreezy, NLE Choppa, Tink, HappyBirthdayCalvin, Heavy Steppers, Ann Marie, and special guests.

A portion of the ticket sales will go to Polo G’s AAU Boys Basketball Team, Erika’s Lighthouse, and The Boys & Girls Club of Chicago. The show will also have a special tribute to the late Chicago-bred star Juice WRLD.

“The purpose of the concert for a cause is to give back to my city. I remember struggling with my own issues. I didn’t have anyone to talk to. I want to help the youth in Chicago any way I can because I was once in the same shoes. Thank you Audiomack and every artist that made this possible. Salute!” says Polo G.

Audiomack's Jason Johnson adds, “We are extremely excited to partner with Polo G to bring our ‘Hometown Heroes’ Live Concert Series to Chicago for All-Star Weekend. We are focused on supporting the next generation of superstars and want to make sure that every artist has all the tools they need to excel.”