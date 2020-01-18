Pop Smoke Accused Of Stealing $375,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith

(AllHipHop News) Rising New York rapper Pop Smoke was busted at JFK International Airport when he returned home from Europe.

Apparently, the rapper is being accused of transporting a stolen black Rolls-Royce Wraith across state lines.

He was arraigned on one charge of transport of a stolen vehicle during a court hearing today (January 17th) where he pleaded not guilty.

The drama for Pop Smoke started in Los Angeles in November of 2018 when the Brooklyn rapper borrowed the Wraith for one of his videos.

Pop Smoke promised the owner VIP access to one of his concerts, but he ran off with the $375,000 luxury car instead.

The owner reported the car stolen to the LAPD and the vehicle was eventually tracked down in front of Pop Smoke's Brooklyn residence.

The Feds are also accusing Pop Smoke of being a member of the 823 G Stone Crips street gang.

Pop Smoke was released on a $250,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the victims or gang members.