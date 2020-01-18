AllHipHop
Login

Pop Smoke Accused Of Stealing $375,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith

AllHipHop Staff
by

Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke is accused of being a gangbanger who ran off with a Rolls-Royce that was supposed to be for a video shoot.

(AllHipHop News) Rising New York rapper Pop Smoke was busted at JFK International Airport when he returned home from Europe.

Apparently, the rapper is being accused of transporting a stolen black Rolls-Royce Wraith across state lines.

He was arraigned on one charge of transport of a stolen vehicle during a court hearing today (January 17th) where he pleaded not guilty.

The drama for Pop Smoke started in Los Angeles in November of 2018 when the Brooklyn rapper borrowed the Wraith for one of his videos.

Pop Smoke promised the owner VIP access to one of his concerts, but he ran off with the $375,000 luxury car instead.

The owner reported the car stolen to the LAPD and the vehicle was eventually tracked down in front of Pop Smoke's Brooklyn residence.

The Feds are also accusing Pop Smoke of being a member of the 823 G Stone Crips street gang.

Pop Smoke was released on a $250,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the victims or gang members.

Comments
Quavo Throws Punches In Paris After Club Security Fails To Recognize Him
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
BigMuff274
BigMuff274Like the French know who this nigga is?! U ain't nobody but a nigga over there!..... With money...... That's it!
Rae Sremmurd's Mom Says Her Son Could Have Killed Her Too
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Eminem's 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album Makes References To Mass Tragedies
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
9
Last Reply· by
MeTheGod
MeTheGodGood point he is one of the GOATs there can’t be just one.
Offset's Success In Paris Makes Cardi B Horny
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
BigMuff274
BigMuff274When is this freak not horny is the question
Mac Miller's Posthumous Album 'Circles' Released
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
WhiggerBee
WhiggerBeeGone too early-but never forgotten. …
Kanye West Criticized For Bringing Sunday Service To Anti-LGBTQ Event
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
MeTheGod
MeTheGodKanye is such a turd and so is his bum ass choir.
B2K Star Raz B Busted For Drunk Driving
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Mariah Carey Reacts To Being Voted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Custody Battle Over XXXtentacion's Son Breaks Out
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Cheetos Puts Big Bucks Behind MC Hammer With Super Bowl Commercial
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment