AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Pop Smoke Artwork Changed Over Virgil Abloh's Sloppy Artwork; 50 Cent Says "Told You"

AllHipHop Staff

Fans scorched fashion designer Virgil Abloh over the cover he created for Pop Smoke's debut album.

(AllHipHop News) Virgil Abloh's cover for Pop Smoke's debut album is to be changed, after fans slammed the "lazy" artwork online.

The 39-year-old artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection unveiled the cover, a grayscale picture of Pop Smoke surrounded by diamond roses and barbed wire, on his Instagram page on Monday, in a post which has since been deleted.

Captioning the snap, he wrote: "the last conversation i had with @realpopsmoke was about what we were gonna do in the future. this album cover was one of like 5 things we talked about. He mentioned his story felt like the metaphor of a rose & thorns growing from the concrete of his hood in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

"In your memory, I just finished it yesterday. As evidence of the whole idea, the t-shirt insinuates it’s mandatory we put an and to this cycle of violence that plagues us, we need to shoot for the moon & aim for the stars."

However, many fans of the 20-year-old rapper, who was shot and killed in February, were quick to criticize Virgil for the image, with one remarking that the image used is the same as the first picture that comes up when "Pop Smoke" is image searched on Google.

"This is lazy. Pop Smoke deserves better," another wrote.

Minutes later, a petition was created on Change.org to get the artwork changed, with the description reading: "Virgil deada## was wild lazy with Pop Smokes Album cover and he needs to fix it."

And heeding the backlash, Steven Victor, the head of the Victor Victor Worldwide label that signed Smoke, tweeted that the album cover would be changed and will be ready for the 3 July release of Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.

"HEARD YOU," he tweeted. "MAKING A CHANGE. POP WOULD LISTEN TO HIS FANS!" 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Freddie Gibbs Drags Akademiks For Claiming He Is An "Irrelevant" Rapper

The 'Alfredo' album creator suggests Ak and 6ix9ine are lovers.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Could Tekashi 6ix9ine's Enemies Be Freed Thanks To President Trump?

Tekashi 6ix9ine could have some troubles coming his way if three key members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods are released from prison.

Nolan Strong

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Itmyturn

The Marathon Continues, So Does The Trademark Battle Between Nipsey Hussle's Family & The Crips

The late rapper's family is stuck in limbo with the Crips LLC organization over the slogan.

Maria Myraine

by

JDD

Kendrick Lamar Makes History With 'Good Kid, M.A.A.D City' Spending 400 Weeks On Billboard 200

K. Dot has the longest-charting Hip Hop studio album of all time.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s "Trollz" Suffers Biggest Drop For A No. 1 Debut In Hot 100 History

The collaboration slipped over 30 positions in the rankings.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Dr. Dre And Wife Divorcing After Two Decades Of Marriage

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young are divorcing after over 24 years of marriage.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West's Former Bodyguard Says He's Being Bullied By Rapper

Kanye and Kim's loose lipped bodyguard is threatening to take legal action against the couple for bullying him.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Album Spends A Fourth Week At No. 1, Ties The Record For 2020 Releases

"The Bigger Picture" hitmaker is one of the top-selling acts of the year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ToAndFro

2020 BET Awards Draw 3.7 Million Viewers Across ViacomCBS Simulcast

Roddy Ricch took home trophies for Best New Artist and Album Of The Year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)