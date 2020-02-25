Pop Smoke’s "Dior" Debuts On The Hot 100 Chart Following His Death

The late New Yorker now has two career entries on the tally.

(AllHipHop News) Pop Smoke (born Bashar Jackson) was fatally shot on February 19 during a home invasion in Hollywood Hills, California. In response to his untimely death, many fans of the up-and-coming Brooklyn rapper repeatedly played his music on streaming services.

In fact, Pop’s "Dior" single climbed into the Top 5 on the Apple Music chart the day following his passing. Billboard’s latest Hot 100 chart was announced yesterday and “Dior” debuted on the chart for the first time.

The Meet the Woo, Vol. 2 track hit #49 on the new Hot 100 rankings. “Dior” is officially Pop Smoke’s second entry on the chart following his contribution to Travis Scott and JackBoys’ "Gatti" which peaked at #69 in January.

Besides having two records make it onto the Hot 100, Pop Smoke also has a Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 chart. Meet the Woo, Vol. 2 premiered at #7 just days before the 20-year-old’s murder. It currently sits at #8. 2019's Meet the Woo, Vol. 1 re-entered the Billboard 200 this week at #179.