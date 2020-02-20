AllHipHop
Login

Pop Smoke's "Dior" Enters Top 5 On Apple Music Chart Following His Death

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Many fans are mourning the passing of the rising rhymer.

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this week, members of the Hip Hop community were celebrating the fact that Pop Smoke earned his first Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 chart with Meet the Woo, V.2. Days later the world learned that the 20-year-old rapper was fatally shot during a home invasion in Hollywood Hills, California.

Pop Smoke's tragic passing on February 19 has caused many music listeners to stream his songs on music apps. The Meet the Woo, Vol. 2 track "Dior" is currently ranked at #4 on Apple Music's Top 100: USA chart.

Apple Music

"Dior" is also moving up the iTunes Hip Hop/Rap chart. The record sits at #6 on that tally. It is also living in the Top 50 on the iTunes All Genre chart. After premiering in September, the "Dior" music video has collected over 21 million views on YouTube.

Pop Smoke was born Bashar Barakah Jackson in Brooklyn, New York. According to police, a group of masked individuals entered the rental home belonging to Edwin Arroyave and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave where Jackson was living. He was shot multiple times before being pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Mellencamp Arroyave wrote on Instagram:

Early this am we were informed by a 3rd party leasing and management company overseeing a rental home we own in Los Angeles that a shooting had taken place at the property. Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life. We aren’t aware of any of the details beyond what we’ve been told or seen reported on the news and at this time we would like to refrain from commenting further as we wish for the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are diligently doing their jobs.

Comments
Snoop Dogg Addresses Lil Kim Denying Being Part Of Lovers & Friends Festival
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357Mase & Camron and Foxy & Kim all in same place...and Lauryn Hill...she doesnt go to her own shows...I think they are…
Pop Smoke Slain Inside Of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Star's Rental Home
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15So saddening... RIP.. https://bit.ly/32bMAH6
Kanye West And EMI Settle Lawsuit, Agree To Pay Their Own Legal Bills
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Finally.. Good for them... https://bit.ly/2V6oXxO
R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
68
Last Reply· by
NemoHos87
NemoHos87so how about dem white old heads? hahaha you seem like you would do some metoo shit
BREAKING NEWS: Pop Smoke Shot And Killed
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
11
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameYou serious bro? Fucn females dog....Prolly a Instagram thot to....damn....
Lizzo Blasts Men For Oppressing And Body-Shaming Women
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
6
Last Reply· by
shruti
shrutiKatmoviehd Website 2020: KatmovieHD is a movie downloading website, where you can watch and download the latest…
Watch Elizabeth Warren's Takedown Of Michael Bloomberg Over The "Ether" Beat
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15It's getting interesting... https://bit.ly/2V3a8MJ
EXCLUSIVE: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Changing Group Name After 25 Years
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
6
Last Reply· by
Unicorn Bliss
Unicorn BlissThanks, I hate it
Lizzo Earns First Platinum-Certified Album With 'Cuz I Love You'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Whodey1983
Whodey1983Her music trash
Tyler, The Creator Snubs Theresa May During Brit Awards Speech
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDDope