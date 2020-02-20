Pop Smoke's "Dior" Enters Top 5 On Apple Music Chart Following His Death

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this week, members of the Hip Hop community were celebrating the fact that Pop Smoke earned his first Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 chart with Meet the Woo, V.2. Days later the world learned that the 20-year-old rapper was fatally shot during a home invasion in Hollywood Hills, California.

Pop Smoke's tragic passing on February 19 has caused many music listeners to stream his songs on music apps. The Meet the Woo, Vol. 2 track "Dior" is currently ranked at #4 on Apple Music's Top 100: USA chart.

"Dior" is also moving up the iTunes Hip Hop/Rap chart. The record sits at #6 on that tally. It is also living in the Top 50 on the iTunes All Genre chart. After premiering in September, the "Dior" music video has collected over 21 million views on YouTube.

Pop Smoke was born Bashar Barakah Jackson in Brooklyn, New York. According to police, a group of masked individuals entered the rental home belonging to Edwin Arroyave and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave where Jackson was living. He was shot multiple times before being pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Mellencamp Arroyave wrote on Instagram: