Pop Smoke’s Family Releases Statement Since Rapper's Death

Pop Smoke’s family broke their silence and released their first statement about his tragic death.

(AllHipHop News) Pop Smoke was fatally shot and killed at his Hollywood Hills home on February 19.

Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, was only 20-years-old. On Friday, the Brooklyn native’s family issued a statement regarding his untimely death.

“The family of Bashar ‘Pop Smoke’ Jackson would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for your support. Every prayer, call, and act of kindness is deeply appreciated as we mourn the loss of our son, brother and friend,” they said.

“Brooklyn knew him as Bashar. He was educated and nurtured in Brooklyn and his rise to fame all developed from the place he proudly represented. Within the last year, his extraordinary giftedness was revealed to the world, introducing Pop Smoke.“

His family also revealed in the statement that there are no public details available about his murder, and asked for respect and responsibility with reports.

"Unfortunately, there are no public details available regarding the murder of our loved one. We ask for respect and responsible reporting during this critical time. Inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family.”

No arrests have been made. Police are still investigating.

Initials reports believed Pop Smoke’s death was a home invasion and robbery gone wrong, but according to Capt. Jonathan L. Tippet, the death may have been a targeted hit.