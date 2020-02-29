AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Pop Smoke’s Family Releases Statement Since Rapper's Death

Fatima Barrie

Pop Smoke’s family broke their silence and released their first statement about his tragic death.

(AllHipHop News) Pop Smoke was fatally shot and killed at his Hollywood Hills home on February 19.

Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, was only 20-years-old. On Friday, the Brooklyn native’s family issued a statement regarding his untimely death.

“The family of Bashar ‘Pop Smoke’ Jackson would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for your support. Every prayer, call, and act of kindness is deeply appreciated as we mourn the loss of our son, brother and friend,” they said.

“Brooklyn knew him as Bashar. He was educated and nurtured in Brooklyn and his rise to fame all developed from the place he proudly represented. Within the last year, his extraordinary giftedness was revealed to the world, introducing Pop Smoke.“

His family also revealed in the statement that there are no public details available about his murder, and asked for respect and responsibility with reports.

"Unfortunately, there are no public details available regarding the murder of our loved one. We ask for respect and responsible reporting during this critical time. Inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family.”

No arrests have been made. Police are still investigating.

Initials reports believed Pop Smoke’s death was a home invasion and robbery gone wrong, but according to Capt. Jonathan L. Tippet, the death may have been a targeted hit.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nu Jerzey Twork Beats Up URL Promoter Before Drake Backed Battle Rap Event

Friday night, Goonies member Nu Jerzey Twork allegedly confronted URL's Proving Grounds promoter Norbes for allegedly sliding into his baby mom's DM at the face-off for their GENESIS event backed by Drake.

AllHipHop Staff

by

illseed

Tom Steyer Dances To Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up” In Viral Video

Tom Steyer shook things up at an HBCU in South Carolina.

Fatima Barrie

Is 50 Cent The Newest CEO Of Def Jam?

Is 50 Cent following in the footsteps of Jay-Z or is he just trolling us again?

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Songwriters Claim Lizzo Threatened Them Over "Truth Hurts"

Do these text messages prove Lizzo stole a key part of "Truth Hurts" from a pair of brothers?

AllHipHop Staff

by

Jrosado11511

Did Megan Thee Stallion Respond To Meek Mill's Comments About Twerking?

Hot Girl Meg has a message for "fake woke ass men."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BigBrain

Rap Star LeCrae Dropping New Book On Losing Religion And Finding Faith

Lecrae's new book "I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith" will be available in book stores and online this fall.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Charlamagne Tha God Promotes Michael Bloomberg's "Black Agenda" On CNN

"I'm not one of the Black people that Mayor Bloomberg bought off."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB

Tyler Perry Hires His Own Expert To Investigate Prison "Suicide" Of Nephew

Tyler Perry is not fully convinced his nephew Gavin Porter hung himself in jail, so he's hired an expert to conduct an independent investigation.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Angelislive

EXCLUSIVE: RZA Invites Wu Brothers To Work On Season 2 Of "Wu-Tang" Hulu Series

As a writer, a producer, and director, The RZA's vision has crafted music videos, TV shows, movies and his hit streaming TV series, "Wu-Tang: An American Saga."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Megan Thee Stallion Planning To Open An Assisted Living Center

Megan Thee Stallion said one of her dreams is to open an assisted living center to help elderly people get the proper care.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Angelislive