Pop Smoke's Friends Remember Slain Rapper At Private Vigil

Pop Smoke's family is preparing to bring his body back east.

(AllHipHop News) Many are still mourning the loss of Brooklyn rapper, Pop Smoke, who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles on February 19th.

But probably none like those who knew him before the fame and the fortune.

TMZ has reported that on Sunday, the friends of the slain rapper gathered at a Brooklyn church to pray, grieve and reflect together on the life of Bashar Jackson.

This private event, a healing ceremony for close friends and family, was not his funeral.

That will be held in the future, at a date that has not been announced.

Currently, the source has told TMZ that they are finalizing various details, including transporting his body back to his hometown of Brooklyn, while working with the rapper’s label and his lawyers.

While TMZ originally broke the story (even before the mother knew and sparking the Colors of Change petition) and seem to be the source for the family and friends to transmit their messaging out to fans, his actual brother broke the radio silence on Instagram.

The two brothers were supposed to make music together and it seems, after the family lays the Woo rapper to rest, he is committed to carrying out that vision.