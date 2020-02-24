AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Pop Smoke's Friends Remember Slain Rapper At Private Vigil

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Pop Smoke's family is preparing to bring his body back east.

(AllHipHop News) Many are still mourning the loss of Brooklyn rapper, Pop Smoke, who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles on February 19th.

But probably none like those who knew him before the fame and the fortune.

TMZ has reported that on Sunday, the friends of the slain rapper gathered at a Brooklyn church to pray, grieve and reflect together on the life of Bashar Jackson.

This private event, a healing ceremony for close friends and family, was not his funeral.

That will be held in the future, at a date that has not been announced.

Currently, the source has told TMZ that they are finalizing various details, including transporting his body back to his hometown of Brooklyn, while working with the rapper’s label and his lawyers.

While TMZ originally broke the story (even before the mother knew and sparking the Colors of Change petition) and seem to be the source for the family and friends to transmit their messaging out to fans, his actual brother broke the radio silence on Instagram.

The two brothers were supposed to make music together and it seems, after the family lays the Woo rapper to rest, he is committed to carrying out that vision.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Offset & FaZe Clan Donate $50,000 To The American Cancer Society

Plus, the rapper/gamer's Call of Duty League team picks up a big win in ATL.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rapper Tierra Whack Donates $100,000 To Philly Schools

Tierra Whack returned to her hometown of Philadelphia bearing gifts - $100,000 worth, to be exact.

Fatima Barrie

EXCLUSIVE: Cop Tied To 6ix9ine & Nine Trey Gangstas Ordered to Court For Sentencing

The NYPD Sergeant exposed during Tekashi 6ix9ine's trial will be sentenced to prison for helping the gang distribute heroin in Brooklyn.

Nolan Strong

R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer

R. Kelly accused of having sex with another minor in a brand new indictment.

Mike Winslow

by

KINGMufasa

Cardi B Defends Dwyane Wade's Daughter And Checks Homophobes

Cardi B aggressively defended Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya, who is in the process of transitioning from male to female.

AllHipHop Staff

Is Lizzo Set To Release A Thong Line With Tommy Hilfiger?

After mastering music, it looks like the Detroit-born entertainer is ready to move into making unmentionables.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

G Herbo Discusses Attending Therapy To Address His PTSD Diagnosis

The "Shooter" spitter is speaking out about dealing with posttraumatic stress disorder.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB

Beyonce Gives Moving Tribute To Kobe Bryant During Star-Studded "Celebration Of Life"

Kobe Bryant's life was celebrated in grand fashion today at the Staples Center in Los Angeles where Beyonce, Kobe's wife Vanessa, Shaquille O'Neal and many others paid tribute to the life of the late basketball star and his daughter.

AllHipHop Staff

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's 'Artist 2.0' Debuts As Most-Streamed Album Of The Week

The Atlantic recording artist earns another Top 5 entry.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Justin Bieber And Kanye West Remake Marvin Sapp Spiritual

Justin Bieber caught the holy ghost during Kanye West Sunday service, and belted out a spiritual.

AllHipHop Staff