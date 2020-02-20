Pop Smoke's Murder May Have Been A Targeted Hit

(AllHipHop News) Initial reports suggested that Bashar "Pop Smoke" Jackson's murder was possibly the result of a robbery gone wrong. However, surveillance video from the scene could present another motive for the killing.

An article published by TMZ claims video shows four men approaching the Hollywood Hills home where Pop Smoke was staying. Apparently, one of the suspects walked in the backdoor of the house where no cameras were located.

In addition, the website is reporting the shooter did not take anything from the residence which implies theft was not the gunman's intent. No other people at the location were shot. The LAPD homicide unit is investigating the incident. As of press time, no arrests have been made.

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles police spokesman held a press conference about the home invasion. Pop Smoke was shot multiple times in the house and was later pronounced dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He was 20 years old.

Pop Smoke broke out in 2019 as part of the Brooklyn Drill movement with the summer anthem "Welcome to the Party." He recently released the Meet the Woo, Vol. 2 mixtape which opened at #7 on the Billboard 200 chart. His "Dior" single is currently rising on the Apple Music chart.