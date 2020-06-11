AllHipHop
Pop Smoke's Posthumous Album Pushed Back Until July

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

A new track titled “Make It Rain” is on the way.

(AllHipHop News) The world lost Bashar "Pop Smoke" Jackson on February 19. The 20-year-old rapper was tragically murdered in California during a home invasion, but his fans will soon be able to get new music from the New York representative. 

Pop Smoke's posthumous album was originally scheduled to arrive tomorrow (June 12), but Universal Music Group A&R executive Steven Victor announced the project is being delayed. The decision was made out of respect for the ongoing #BlackLivesMatter protests taking place around the world.

Victor wrote on Instagram:

Music is the tool of revolution. We have been watching, along with the rest of the world, as long overdue change starts to take root. We have seen Pop’s music become the soundtrack of the moment, unifying the masses. Given recent events, we have decided to delay the release of his album out of respect for the movement. “Make It Rain” will be released this Friday, June 12th. The album will be released on July 3rd. Please join us in celebrating Pop Smoke’s legacy. 💫💫💫.

Back in March, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson expressed interest in serving as the executive producer for Pop Smoke's next full-length body of work. 50 even tried to recruit Drake, Chris Brown, and Roddy Ricch for the album.

Before his passing, Pop Smoke dropped the Meet the Woo 2 commerical mixtape which peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200 chart. Vocals by the Brooklyn Drill trailblazer also recently appeared on Nav's Good Intentions and Lil Tjay's State of Emergency.

