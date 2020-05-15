AllHipHop
Pop Smoke's Posthumous Debut Album Gets Release Date

AllHipHop Staff

Fans will finally get to hear Pop Smoke's full-length album, when it drops this June.

(AllHipHop News) The highly-anticipated debut album from tragic rapper Pop Smoke will be posthumously released next month.

The "Welcome to the Party" hitmaker had been working on the project back in February, when he was fatally shot during a home invasion at his Hollywood Hills property.

50 Cent subsequently took it upon himself to complete the 20 year old's first studio release as executive producer, and used social media to appeal to stars like Drake, Post Malone, Chris Brown, and Roddy Ricch to add features to the tracks, which he had initially hoped to drop in May.

Now Pop Smoke's manager, Steven Victor, has revealed fans will get to hear the finished product within weeks.

He shared the album artwork on Instagram on Thursday, unveiling a shiny silver rose against a black background, and simply captioned it with the release date, writing, "June 12 2020".

A title has yet to be announced.

Although it will serve as Pop Smoke's first album, he previously served up two mixtapes for fans, with his most recent release, "Meet the Woo 2," debuting at number seven on America's Billboard 200 chart in early February, days before he was murdered.

