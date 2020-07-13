Pop Smoke's 'Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon' Album Debuts At No. 1

The Brooklyn-bred rhymer joins a list with legends.

(AllHipHop News) Pop Smoke is just the fourth deceased Hip Hop artist to have a posthumous album land at #1 on the Billboard 200. Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon pulled in 251,000 first-week units to take the top spot on the chart.

The Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, and XXXTentacion are the only rappers to have at least one project hit #1 following their deaths. XXX was the last overall late music act to lead the rankings with Skins in 2018.

According to industry prognosticators, another posthumous LP is on pace to go #1 on the next Billboard 200 chart. Juice WRLD's Legend Never Die is projected to move more than 400,000 units in its opening week.

On this week's tally, the original Broadway cast recording of Hamilton: An American Musical jumped to a new peak of #2. The 2015 project got a boost after the Hamilton musical film premiered on the Disney+ streaming service on July 3.