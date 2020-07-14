Pop Smoke Scores First Top 10 Hit With "For The Night" Featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby

The late Brooklynite sets a new record too.

(AllHipHop News) Bashar "Pop Smoke" Jackson is no longer with us, but his music will live forever. The New York rapper's Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon is currently the #1 album in America.

Pop Smoke also has a big presence on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. This week, he earned his first Top 10 entry when "For The Night" featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby debuted at #6.

Additionally, the Brooklyn Drill representative landed 19 songs on the Hot 100 simultaneously. Pop passed XXXTentacion (10) and Mac Miller (10) for the record of most posthumous chart entries at the same time.

Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon opened atop the Billboard 200 rankings, making Pop Smoke just the fourth Hip Hop artist to have a #1 album after death. He joined a list with only XXXTentacion, 2Pac, and The Notorious B.I.G.