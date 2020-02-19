AllHipHop
Pop Smoke Slain Inside Of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Star's Rental Home

Mike Winslow
by

Rap star Pop Smoke was shot and killed inside of a home owned by "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp.

(AllHipHop News) More details have come forward in the shocking slaying of rapper Pop Smoke, who was gunned down in Los Angeles this morning.

Police say around 4:00 am, multiple suspects invaded the Hollywood Hills home Pop Smoke was renting from "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp.

"An unknown number of suspects with masks entered the residence and shot the victim, a black male in his 20s,” according to the LAPD. “The victim was transported to a local hospital by a fire department and was later pronounced dead.”

Sources stated as many as six people may have been involved in the home invasion and subsequent slaying.

Teddi Mellencamp addressed Pop Smoke's slaying, saying she hired a third-party leasing and management company to oversee the rental home she owns.

"Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life. We aren’t aware of any of the details beyond what we’ve been told or seen reported on the news and at this time we would like to refrain from commenting further as we wish for the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are diligently doing their jobs," Teddi Mellencamp said.

Nicki Minaj was among the many rappers who have paid tribute to Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke.

Nicki worked with Pop Smoke for the official remix of his breakout single "Welcome To The Party."

The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop," Nicki Minaj wrote.

