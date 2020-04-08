AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Post Malone Accused Of Stealing His Big Hit "Circles"

AllHipHop Staff

Post Malone has denied he left a songwriter out of his glory for writing his hit song "Circles."

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Post Malone is facing legal action over the songwriting credits for his hit single "Circles."

Tyler Armes claims he teamed up with the hip-hop sensation in the summer of 2018 to create what became "Circles," insisting he co-wrote the chords and bass line, and also contributed to the guitar melody and other aspects of the track.

The song became a global chart smash last year, but Armes was never given proper recognition for the tune - and now he's suing both Post and producer Frank Dukes, who was present for the collaboration session and was given a co-writing credit.

In court papers, the plaintiff alleges he had been in negotiations with Post's team officials about his compensation shortly before "Circles" was released in late August, 2019, and was offered five percent of publishing royalties - although he wouldn't be listed as a writer.

He tried to fight for more, in addition to the co-writing credit, but was shut down - and when the song dropped, Armes' name wasn't mentioned at all.

According to the legal filing, Armes has a written exchange with Post's manager about the dispute, reportedly noting the rapper's acknowledgment of his input into the creation of "Circles."

He is demanding a co-writing credit and a fair cut of past and future royalties. Post Malone has denied the claims.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lupe Fiasco Blasts Atlantic Records Executives & Lyor Cohen During Conversation With Joe Budden

The Chicago lyricist called out Craig Kallman, Mike Caren, and Mike Kyser.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Shoreline Mafia, Fans Mourn The Murder Of Mac P Dawg

The only information fans have received about the death of Los Angeles rapper, Mac P Dog has come from the founder of his label and his friends.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Whodey1983

Cardi B Explains Dramatic Weight Loss After Hospitalization

Cardi B revealed she lost a bunch of weight, while once again denying she had the coronavirus when she was hospitalized last weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Joel Osteen Taps Kanye West, Mariah Carey & Tyler Perry For Virtual Easter Service

The Houston-based preacher is offering a special holiday presentation for his congregants.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Naughty By Nature Teams With Rita Wilson To Raise Money Money For Artists

The veteran rap crew has teamed up with actress Rita Wilson to raise money after she busted out a version of the group's classic "Hip Hop Hooray."

AllHipHop Staff

The Stephon Marbury Documentary ‘A Kid From Coney Island’ Arrives On Digital Platforms

Basketball superstar Kevin Durant is credited as an executive producer for the film.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Wayne Names His Favorite Current NBA Players & Favorite Current Rappers

Find out which ballers and rhymers are at the top of Tunechi's list.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Future Shares His Thoughts On Rapping About Drug Use & Juice WRLD's Death

Is the "Mask Off" rhymer responsible for influencing others to drink lean and pop pills?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Nas X Discusses The Challenges Of Coming Out & Not Publicly Supporting Pete Buttigieg

"I planned to die with the secret."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Swizz Beatz Breaks Down His 'Verzuz' Instagram Battle Series With Timbaland

“It's not even a battle. This is education and celebration.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)