AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Post Malone Aiming To Dominate Esports With New Investment In Team Envy

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Post Malone is the latest rapper to get into the competitive world of esports.

(AllHipHop News) It's really all about finding new bags, and rapper turned pop star Post Malone has joined Team Envy’s ownership group — in an attempt to get some of that gaming paper.

Now, Post is a part of the team that owns Dallas Fuel in the Overwatch League and Dallas Empire in the Call of Duty League.

With both parties being located in Texas, the “Circles” performer believes that the collaboration is going to be a hometown homerun.

“I grew up in Texas and I’ve been gaming my whole life, so this just really felt right,” Post Malone said in a statement. “I have always wanted to be a part of bringing gaming into the professional sports world so to be involved with what Envy is doing in my hometown feels like such a perfect fit.”

There are quite a few celebrities that have found their perfect fit in the eSports arena. Offset, Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Shaquille O’Neal, Pusha T, and Logic are among the celebrity investors throwing money into the gaming space.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tekashi 6ix9ine Plays On His Infamy With "Tattle Tales"

Tekashi 6ix9ine continues to play on his infamous status as a snitch with his upcoming album "Tattle Tales."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

falox

50 Cent Producing Drama On Centered Around The "Hip-Hop Cop"

The "Hip-Hop Cop" is getting his own drama, courtesy of 50 Cent

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West To Challenge President Trump And Joe Biden In Virginia

Rap star Kanye West is gaining momentum with his bid to become the next President of the United States of America.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West Answers Rick Ross' Demand For A Meeting

The Bawse and presidential hopeful Yeezy decided to link up and kick it.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Actor Chadwick Boseman Dead At 43

The world is mourning the death of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away today from colon cancer.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

illseed

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Rome9193

Romeo Gets Deep On Family Issues On His Talk Show "The Mix"

Rapper/actor Romeo defended his father and his family after some very public drama involving his dad Master P. and his uncle, C-Murder.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Joe Budden Accuses Spotify Of Pillaging His Audience

Joe Budden Accuses Spotify Of Pillaging His Audience

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Big Sean Shows Off Limited-Edition 'Detroit 2' Anheuser-Busch Beer Can

Mr. Anderson is selling exclusive merch as well.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Machine Gun Kelly, 24kGoldn & More Tapped For 'Halloween In Hell' Musical Podcast

Audio Up is also releasing an accompanying documentary and soundtrack.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)