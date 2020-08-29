Post Malone Aiming To Dominate Esports With New Investment In Team Envy

Post Malone is the latest rapper to get into the competitive world of esports.

(AllHipHop News) It's really all about finding new bags, and rapper turned pop star Post Malone has joined Team Envy’s ownership group — in an attempt to get some of that gaming paper.

Now, Post is a part of the team that owns Dallas Fuel in the Overwatch League and Dallas Empire in the Call of Duty League.

With both parties being located in Texas, the “Circles” performer believes that the collaboration is going to be a hometown homerun.

“I grew up in Texas and I’ve been gaming my whole life, so this just really felt right,” Post Malone said in a statement. “I have always wanted to be a part of bringing gaming into the professional sports world so to be involved with what Envy is doing in my hometown feels like such a perfect fit.”

There are quite a few celebrities that have found their perfect fit in the eSports arena. Offset, Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Shaquille O’Neal, Pusha T, and Logic are among the celebrity investors throwing money into the gaming space.