Post Malone, Bell Biv Devoe Impacted By Coronavirus Shutdown

AllHipHop Staff

The coronavirus is ruining everything including shows by Post Malone, Bell Biv Devoe and Tame Impala.

(AllHipHop News) San Francisco city officials banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The city's mayor, London Breed, announced the two-week ban in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, with bosses at the Chase Center, which was due to host the gigs, consulting with city officials and agreeing to postpone all concerts until March 21st.

Tame Impala was due to perform at the venue on Friday, with Post due to play next Thursday. A Bell Biv Devoe & Friends concert on March 21 is also affected.

"Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of SF, all events through March 21, initially, will be canceled or postponed," a tweet from Chase Center chiefs reads.

The "Golden State Warriors" basketball team, who are based at the venue, were initially due to play there on Wednesday behind closed doors - but the NBA season has now been suspended after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the disease.

San Francisco's ban will also impact shows at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and the Fillmore Auditorium, with Dutch DJ San Holo already announcing his gig at the former venue is canceled.

Washington state governor Jay Inslee has also announced a similar ban on large gatherings, resulting in the cancellation of shows by NGHTMRE and Brantley Gilbert at the Tacoma Dome, near Seattle.

The governor did not specify an end date for the ban, with shows at the Dome in April from artists including; Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, and Rage Against the Machine, still scheduled to go ahead as things stand. 

