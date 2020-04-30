Post Malone Calls On Fans To Giveaway $1 Million For Charity

Post Malone is teaming up with his fans to give away $1 million after his hit performance of Nirvana's hit songs.

(AllHipHop News) Post Malone is handing out $1 million to fans, so they can give it to charities of their choice.

After raising over $4 million by staging a virtual Nirvana covers gig on Friday night, the rapper is still in a giving mood and he wants financially-strapped fans to be able to give cash away.

"Not everyone has the ability to financially support causes that may be close to them or that have helped them in the past," the Circles hitmaker said. "The fans are the absolute best and I want to give them the chance to give to charities that mean something to them."

The donations will support charities benefitting COVID-19 frontline responders, disaster relief, education, homelessness, mental health, and veterans.

Post Malone will personally select the causes that will split his donation from submissions texted to his Community phone number (817-270-6440).

Community is a conversation platform that enables direct, meaningful, and instant communication, all through text messaging.

The $1 million hand-out comes two days after Malone made chart history in the U.S. by grabbing his 34th week in the top 10 with his hit Circles. The track has now spent more weeks in the top 10 than any other.