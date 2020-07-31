AllHipHop
Post Malone Has Problems With Mandates To Wear A Mask To Prevent Coronavirus

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Post Malone loves playing the borderline of being a rap star and a rebellious rock star, and he parroted a GOP talking point further adding to the hysteria around protecting the public.

Entertainer Post Malone might want to watch just how rebellious his talk gets when he does interviews. As a “pop star” or “rapper,” the right-leaning website Breitbart, is celebrating his position on mandatory mask-wearing.

On "The Joe Rogan Experience" on Wednesday he flexed about how he is not down with states making people wear the protective gear to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He started by saying that the idea of someone telling him what to do makes him feel like a schoolboy.

“It’s like me in school having to fucking tuck in my shirt or else you get detention or whatever. It’s weird to be forced to wear something," Post Malone said.

He also was upset about the fines that are often imposed in some states for not wearing them, pricey ones sometimes in the hundreds.

“$300. Because maybe someone sees you eating and you don’t have a mask on. And then you’re stuck with a fucking ticket. It blows my mind.”

Super ill-informed, the award-winning artist had no idea about the process involved with wearing a mask while you are eating. No one is gonna fine you for eating without one.

First, according to EatThis.com, you arrive with a mask. Then, you remove the mask when your food arrives. Once your food arrives, cautiously remove your mask by pulling it from the front part of the fabric. Before you eat, put the mask in a bag.

If you lay it down you could contaminate the dining area. If you don’t have one … ask the restaurant to provide one to you. Then, go on and eat your heart out.

When you are done, make sure you place it back on.

All is not lost.

Post Malone believes that while the states should not tell people what to do, people should care enough about the well beings of others to work to protect each other.

“At the end of the day, it all comes down to respect for other people. It’s not a government thing. You shouldn’t be forced to wear a mask — but you should. And that’s because I respect you as a fellow human," Post Malone said.

