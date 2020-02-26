Post Malone Honors Mac Miller In Pittsburgh

Post Malone was in Mac Miller's hometown earlier this week for a show, where he gave props to the late rap star, who died over a drug overdose.

(AllHipHop News) Post Malone paid tribute to his late pal Mac Miller by wearing a custom T-shirt honoring the star to one of his recent gigs.

The singer was performing Monday at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Mac's hometown - where he wore the white T-shirt which reads "RIP Mac Miller" with airbrush lettering and a number of blue and pink roses.

Post originally started wearing the shirt shortly after Miller died from an accidental drug overdose, aged 26, back in 2018, when he paid a similar tribute during a show in California.

The pair were close friends, and were due to collaborate on an album together before Mac Miller's unexpected death on September 7th.

"So we got together. And then (producer) Frank Dukes has worked on a bunch of my records, but we had never met, so he came through too. And then (musician) Thundercat appeared and we all started jamming," Post Malone told Rolling Stone.

Miller's latest posthumous release, Circles, was released last month.