Post Malone Hosting Virtual Beer Pong Tournament To Help During Pandemic

(AllHipHop News) Post Malone has put together a virtual beer pong tournament to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

The tournament titled “The Ballina Cup” will feature several of Post Malone’s friends including Mike Stud, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski, and Johnny Manziel.

With 16 teams, the beer pong event came about after being guests on Stud’s podcast "Ya Never Know: You Know What I Mean?”

The virtual event will take place over eight days and two matchups per night. The winners will walk away with a trophy, wrestling belts, and chains. A

ll participants will donate money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Post Malone joins the list of celebrities giving back to coronavirus relief efforts such as Rihanna, Ludacris, Kanye West, Kylie Jenner, and Ciara and Russell Wilson.

The rapper recently postponed the rest of the shows for his Runaway Tour, which began in September of last year. He came under fire for not canceling shows amid the outbreak.