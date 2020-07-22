Post Malone Planning To Sail The Seas After COVID Is Over

The "Circles" hitmaker was supposed to be enjoying the high seas in Europe over the summer but his travel plans were grounded due to COVID-19.

(AllHipHop News) Post Malone will be jetting off to Greece for a boating vacation the second the world's coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

"I have a big-a** boat chartered in Greece, so the day this all ends I’m getting my a** right over there," he tells WSJ Magazine, revealing he and friends are currently holed up in Utah, breaking state alcohol laws with booze parties.

"We’re just getting hammered every day and doing funny s##t," he says. "I just drink in my house, and if I need a keg I go to Wyoming and bring it back. But don’t tell anybody. It’s just interesting here."

Meanwhile, he tells the publication the lockdown has made him a better person, adding, "(I’m) able to be introspective and think about how (to) be a better person and help out more...

"I want to make an album that will uplift and show that people are not alone in their times of loneliness and worry and that, at the end of the day, we all just need to show love to everyone on the planet and figure things out."