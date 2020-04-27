AllHipHop
Post Malone Raises A Ton Of Cash For COVID-19 Relief With Nirvana Concert

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star Post Malone performed some of his favorite Nirvana songs during a live-stream and raised over $500,000 for charity.

(AllHipHop News) Post Malone’s virtual Nirvana tribute concert on Friday night raised over $500,000 for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The rapper, who is a die-hard fan of Kurt Cobain’s band, was joined remotely by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and two musician pals for the charity jam.

“What’s up, party people,” Malone said at the top of the live-streamed show. “We’re gonna play some Nirvana for you, and have some fun, and hopefully I don’t f##k up… Thank you to the gentlemen who wrote these beautiful songs.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7eaGcIyhPU

The 80-minute set featured several tracks from Nirvana’s classic album Nevermind, including "Lithium," "Drain You," and "Come As You Are," as well as "Very Ape," "Heart-Shaped Box," and "About a Girl."

Cobain’s widow Courtney Love gave the rap star her blessing to perform her late husband’s songs before the event went live and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic live-tweeted during the live stream.

“I don’t think these fellows can play any better. They are on fire…!,” he tweeted. “I am holding emotions back the whole show.”

