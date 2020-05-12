Post Malone Relaunches Shaboink Brand With Huge Donation Of Masks To Frontline Workers

Post Malone decided to relaunch his Shaboink lifestyle brand with a donation of 40,000 masks.

Originally launched as a CBD company last summer, the plan was for Shaboink to relaunch as a full-fledged lifestyle brand, with the addition of apparel, accessories and merchandise.

However, the star altered his plans amid the coronavirus crisis, and instead partnered with Direct Relief to provide personal protective equipment to doctors and nurses on the front lines.

“I’ve been working with my team on a number of unreleased products that fit into my lifestyle that I can’t wait to share with my fans,” he said, reported Rolling Stone.

(But) when faced with Covid-19, I knew it was important to pivot to products that could help us stay clean now, so we can get back to shaboink’ing later.”

In addition to the mask donation, Shaboink’s website will relaunch with pre-packaged Clean Kits - containing hand sanitizer, face masks, hand soap, disinfectant wipes, and disposable gloves. The kits also include individual packets of vitamin C “crystals,” to help boost immunity.

The items come in a candy box-style packaging, which the rapper confessed is designed to cheer people up throughout the challenging times.

“I just wanted to make something that’s fun, and Shaboink is about having fun at all times,” he shared, adding that a portion of sales from the kits will be donated to Direct Relief.

“We’re all in a pretty s##tty time right now but we’ll get through it; let’s keep clean and kick this thing’s a##.”

It's not the first goodwill gesture from the Circles hitmaker - Post, real name Austin Richard Post, previously handed out $1 million of his own money to fans, so they can give it to charities of their choice.