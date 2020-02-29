AllHipHop
Post Malone Sends Mark Wahlberg Delicious Treat To Celebrate New Movie

AllHipHop Staff

Rapper Post Malone hooked up his bro Mark Wahlberg with a nice surprise to celebrate the opening of their new movie "Spenser Confidential."

(AllHipHop News) Post Malone treated Mark Wahlberg to a delivery of his own signature Wahlburgers as the star walked the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie, "Spenser Confidential."

The 48-year-old actor and his brother Donnie launch their first-ever Wahlburgers restaurant in their native Massachusetts in 2011. They have since expanded the company to boast over 30 locations across America.

To celebrate the launch of the star's new movie, Post, who appears in "Spenser Confidential" but was unable to attend the premiere, had a batch of Wahlburgers delivered via Postmates to keep his co-stars well fed.

"hey bubba @markwahlberg sorry I can’t be at the spenser confidential movie premiere tonight…. but I'm going to postmate ya a little surprise riiiiight about now."

"Posty, my brother. Thank you. We miss you, we love you, your acting debut was an absolute triumph. Can't wait to see what you're doing next, on film and in music," Mark said in a clip of him taking a burger from the delivery man, adding, "We're going to celebrate your performance tonight."

He added in the caption: "Postmates delivery of @wahlburgers was epic, @postmalone! Thanks buddy, we’re missing you at the premiere tonight.

Post stars in the film, but couldn’t make it to the premiere."

"Spenser Confidential," about a former police detective who returns to Boston's criminal underworld to unravel a twisted murder conspiracy, hits Netflix on March 6th.

