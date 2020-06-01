Post Malone Supports Activists After Shocking Death Of George Floyd

Post Malone breaks his silence after the death of George Floyd and several nights of rioting and looting.

(AllHipHop News) Post Malone has joined the growing list of celebrities speaking out about George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, revealing he is "appalled and heartbroken".

The "Circles" hitmaker has released a statement via Instagram regarding the footage of Floyd's death in what has been described as the latest example of U.S. police brutality towards African-Americans.

"A platform is a terrible thing to waste, especially in times of heartache in our country and the entire world, and especially when someone has the ability to speak out," Post wrote. "Over the past few months I have been trying to distance myself from social media for my mental health, and by doing this and letting others have more control over posts on my pages.

"That being said, I see frustrations over the blatant miss-use of my social media. Especially, when I have a voice to speak loudly, and so far have not. I would like to apologize for that. I watched the video, and when I saw it, my heart sank into my stomach. I am so appalled and so heartbroken. I cannot believe in this day violence like that is so commonplace and still happening."

Post also supported the activists, who have taken to the streets this week to protest police brutality and racism, adding: "I stand with everyone taking a stand. I stand on the side of love. The officers involved must be held accountable for what they did. This can’t continue to go on. I pray that everyone taking risks and making they’re (sic) voices heard in powerful and impactful ways, stays safe, and knows that they are making a difference. Please take care of yourselves in this time. With love, Austin.