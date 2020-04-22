Post Malone To Perform Nirvana's Hits From His Living Room This Friday

Being a multi-platinum status and internationally recognized artist opens doors and Post Malone has no shame running through them.

(AllHipHop News) The Grammy Award-nominated Post Malone doesn’t consider himself a Hip-Hop artist. We claim him because that is what we do as a community, but for him, he transcends being a rapper. He is an artist — a pop star even — molded by the diverse culture that birthed him.

Thusly, his upcoming performance of Nirvana on his official YouTube channel will allow him to live out a childhood fantasy.

On Friday, April 24th at 3 pm PT/ 6 pm ET, he will rock out-loud singing songs like “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “ Lithium,” and “Heart-Shaped Box” in his living rooms for his fans to enjoy.

People that tune in will be flies on the wall as he gets his entire live, but also raise money for The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO) in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

Fans will be able to make donations to the UN Foundation in real-time during the live-stream event by using the "DONATE" button on the top right-hand side of the screen. Google.org will be matching all donations at a 2:1 rate, up to $5M, with all proceeds going to the UN Foundation.

Led by Kurt Cobain, Nirvana was a pivotal rock band in the 90s that led the grunge movement.

In a lot of ways, it mirrored the rise of the West Coast rap scene; heralding sex, drugs, and music~ Post might not want to be a rapper, but that rapper energy (though he would say is not honest) he just can’t escape.