AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Post Malone To Perform Nirvana's Hits From His Living Room This Friday

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Being a multi-platinum status and internationally recognized artist opens doors and Post Malone has no shame running through them.

(AllHipHop News) The Grammy Award-nominated Post Malone doesn’t consider himself a Hip-Hop artist. We claim him because that is what we do as a community, but for him, he transcends being a rapper. He is an artist — a pop star even — molded by the diverse culture that birthed him.

Thusly, his upcoming performance of Nirvana on his official YouTube channel will allow him to live out a childhood fantasy.

On Friday, April 24th at 3 pm PT/ 6 pm ET, he will rock out-loud singing songs like “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “ Lithium,” and “Heart-Shaped Box” in his living rooms for his fans to enjoy.

People that tune in will be flies on the wall as he gets his entire live, but also raise money for The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO) in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

Fans will be able to make donations to the UN Foundation in real-time during the live-stream event by using the "DONATE" button on the top right-hand side of the screen. Google.org will be matching all donations at a 2:1 rate, up to $5M, with all proceeds going to the UN Foundation.

Led by Kurt Cobain, Nirvana was a pivotal rock band in the 90s that led the grunge movement.

In a lot of ways, it mirrored the rise of the West Coast rap scene; heralding sex, drugs, and music~ Post might not want to be a rapper, but that rapper energy (though he would say is not honest) he just can’t escape.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B Declares "Health Over Capitalism" In Response To Businesses Reopening In Georgia During COVID-19 Pandemic

The state's governor admits more people will get sick because of his decision.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Seizes Game's Record Label And "Born 2 Rap" Royalties

A woman who accused Game of sexual assault just won the rights to his indie record label and his hit album "Born 2 Rap."

Nolan Strong

by

$hydawgWindycity

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her Sexuality

Megan Thee Stallion admits she's attracted to women in a brand new interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Sin_bk

Doja Cat Addresses Calling Certain Nicki Minaj Stans “Scum” & “Immature”

“I'm the biggest Nicki Minaj fan.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

power_720

Wale Addresses Racial Inequality With “Sue Me” Short Film Starring Lucas Hedges

Watch the DMV native’s reimagining of American society.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

C Dews

French Montana Responds To Getting Dragged For Saying He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar

Who do you think would win in a hits-versus-hits battle on IG?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi

Shy Glizzy Donates $10K To Stop Food Insecurity

Shy Glizzy has donated money to one fo his favorite nonprofits.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly's Is Too Dangerous To Release From Jail, Even In A Pandemic!

R. Kelly's attempt to terrorize witnesses have backfired in the worst possible way, and now he's the one scared for his life after a judge ruled he must stay in prison as the coronavirus spreads.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Deveondi

NBA YoungBoy Plans To Stop Releasing More Music Until He's In A "Better Situation"

The 20-year-old southerner tweeted about suicide three days ago.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

NegroPeligro

Birdman Pays The Rent For Hundreds Of New Orleans Residents

Cash Money Records boss Birdman is bossing up and paying the rent for a bunch of people living in his old neighborhood.

Kershaw St. Jawnson