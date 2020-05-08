AllHipHop
Posthumous Pop Smoke Verses Appear On New Projects By Nav & Lil Tjay

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Listen to the bars by the late Brooklynite on "Run It Up" and "Zoo York."

(AllHipHop News) Many fans are still processing the untimely passing of Bashar "Pop Smoke" Jackson. The rising New York City rapper was murdered on February 19 in California.

Three months after Jackson lost his life during a home invasion, more rhymes from the Brooklyn Drill spitter have come out. Nav's Good Intentions and Lil Tjay's State of Emergency dropped on May 8. Both projects feature vocals from Pop Smoke.

"Run It Up" by Toronto's Nav includes Pop Smoke closing out the song. On "Zoo York," the Bronx's Lil Tjay also let Pop have the final verse with fellow Brooklyn representative Fivio Foreign handling the second verse.

Before his death, Pop Smoke released Meet the Woo in 2019 and Meet the Woo, Vol 2 in 2020. The latter commerical mixtape peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200. It currently maintains the #33 position after 12 weeks on the chart.

