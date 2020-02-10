"Power" Gears up for Season Finale and Sequel

(AllHipHop News) Starz is gearing up for the season finale of "Power" tonight (February 9th) at 9 pm.

The series showrunner Courtney Kemp recently spoke to Variety about the show’s final run.

“We have not had a lot of really rich, black anti-heroes yet," she said. “And I think what’s really important is that we’re now able to be free of the shackles of needing to have only portrayals that are saintly or only portrayals that are sinners — that Ghost is somewhere in between; that he’s as complex as a Tony Soprano, as a Walter White, that we can enter that conversation and still be of color.”

While "Power" is coming to an end, a spinoff is in the works. The series, titled "Power Book II: Ghost," will star Mary J. Blige and rapper Method Man, who was previously announced to star in the spinoff.

There’s no official confirmation if Joseph Sikora, who plays Tommy Eagen, or Michael Rainey Jr., who plays Ghost and Tasha’s son Tariq, will appear on the show.

About which characters will appear in the sequel, specifically those who have survived, 50 Cent told USA Today: "You will see those characters. I won't necessarily say how you'll see them.” Last month, 50 also shared on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, that the new series will premiere on a Sunday sometime in June.