Pras Hit With Huge Judgment For Missing Child Support Court Dates

AllHipHop Staff
Fugees group member Pras Michel is going to be $60,000 lighter in the pockets after missing another court date.

(AllHipHop News) Former Fugees star Pras Michel has been denied his request to lower his child support payments after missing a key court hearing.

The rapper had been seeking to reduce the monthly $4,800 fees he pays to his ex Angela Severiano for their son Landon.

Pras claims he can no longer afford the amount after U.S. federal authorities seized his accounts amid accusations of campaign-finance violations linked to former President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.

However, after skipping his latest hearing at Manhattan Family Court on Monday, Magistrate Amanda Norejko dismissed the case.

“There has been no request for adjournment,” Norejko declared. “I’m going to find that he (Michel) is in default and I’m going to dismiss his petition… for the failure to appear.”

Michel was also ordered to cover Severiano’s legal fees, amounting to nearly $60,000.

The hip-hop star, real name Prakazrel Michel, previously missed a court date in November, when his lawyer claimed he had suffered a death in the family.

He was threatened with a bench warrant but avoided arrest after attending the next hearing in December.

Severiano’s lawyer, Robert Wallack, tells the New York Post, “Pras jerked us around for almost a year with this bogus and baseless downward modification petition. We’re pleased with the Court’s counsel fee award.”

Pras Michel’s legal troubles with his ex are far from over – Severiano filed her own case against the 47-year-old over allegations of unpaid child support and other costs.

He is accused of owing the mother of his child more than $120,000.

That case is due to be heard in court on January 31.

