Pras Reveals $10 Million Watch Collection During Child Support Hearing

AllHipHop Staff
by

Fugees group member Pras admitted to owning $10 million in watches, which might not help him get his child support bill lowered.

(AllHipHop News) Fugees group member Pras was in court again yesterday (January 31st), over a huge back child support bill.

The rap star is almost $130,000 in arrears after the Feds seized $74 million in his bank accounts.

The government claims Pras took the money from a fugitive financier named Jho Low, who is accused of looting $4.4 billion from an investment fund in Malaysia.

In May, the "Ghetto Superstar" rapper was charged in connection to a scheme to donate $21 million to President Barack Obama's re-election campaign in 2012, using straw donors.

During a court appearance yesterday, Pras acknowledged he was short on cash, even though he had valuable assets, including a $10 million watch collection which he regularly flaunts on Instagram.

Pras has been asking a judge to release his money so he can bring his child support payments up to date.

The rapper has completed not guilty to conspiracy, making a false statement and two counts of falsifying records.

He is currently free on bond.

