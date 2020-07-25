AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

President Trump Knows How Many Rappers Have Name Checked Him

Mike Winslow

President Trump revealed how many rappers have named checked him in songs.

(AllHipHop News) Donald Trump admitted he liked the attention he received from the rap community before he was President.

The 45th POTUS sat down for a lengthy interview with Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy outside of The West Wing on Thursday (July 23rd).

In a clip that was released over the weekend, President Trump said he was a big hit with rappers who wanted to emulate his lifestyle - before he became President.

"I was in so many rap songs like 79. This is before I did this," said President Trump, once threatened to sue Mac Miller over his hit song "Donald Trump."

According to President Trump, the best day of his life was the day before he announced he was running for President.

Up until then, life was great for Trump, but he blamed the Democrats for ruining the last four years in office, by impeaching him for working with Russia to interfere in the United States elections and putting pressure on Ukraine to do the same.

"It's a very interesting thing that you say because the best day in my life, in terms of business and life and everything, was the day before he announced the running for President," Trump said.

"Everything was good. The company was good. I had finished up a lot of jobs that were very successful. And then I said, I want to do this now. I'm really glad I did and I was treated very unfairly with fake Russia, you know, Russia Russia Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine. All that stuff," President Trump complained.

Take a look at some clips below:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Queen Latifah And Michael B. Jordan Set Off Black-Owned Drive In Movie Theater

Ayana Stafford-Morris and Siree Morris are bringing a unique drive in movie theater to Newark, NJ with help from Queen Latifah and MBJ.

AllHipHop Staff

Blac Chyna Says Kanye's Shocking Tweets About Kris Jenner Could Be Accurate

Blac Chyna may not get along with everyone in the Kardashian family, but she is still offering support for rap star Kim K's husband, Kanye West.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Lil Baby Says Miscommunication Ruined Kanye Collaboration

Lil Baby says he had no idea Kanye West wanted to work with him until he read the Chicago rapper's latest outburst.

AllHipHop Staff

Kamaiyah On Beef Among Female Artists: We Don’t Give A F*ck About That Old Sh*t

The newly independent recording artist is focused on building her brand.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Big Boi Working On Collaboration With Kate Bush

Big Boi has been a lifelong fan of Kate Bush, and now he is finally working with the U.K. songwriting legend.

AllHipHop Staff

DJ Khaled Talks Making Music With Drake & Upcoming Collab With Megan The Stallion

The "Popstar" presenter says he and Drizzy have to "be the light."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Logic Drops His "Retirement" Album 'No Pressure'

No I.D. helped craft the project.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Britt345

Curren$y & Harry Fraud Drop Collaborative Project 'The OutRunners'

Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Conway, and Jim Jones provide features.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Will Smith Laughs, But Threatens To Banish Fan Into Oblivion Over Jada Joke

Will Smith seems to be getting tired of being the butt of the Internet's jokes, after his wife Jada admitted to having an affair with August Alsina.

AllHipHop Staff