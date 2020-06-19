AllHipHop
President Trump Supports MAGA Loving Rapper By Retweeting Hip-Hop Classic

Kershaw St. Jawnson

A guy who goes by the name "Marine Rapper" just got some major love from the President himself, but he really has Black Rob to thank for his sudden fame.

(AllHipHop News) If you think that everyone in Hip-Hop is anti-Trump, you would be wrong.

Apparently, a viral moment has exposed the world to an emcee that is out on the inter-web setting it all ablaze with a freestyle to Black Rob’s “Whoa.”

Not unusual you say? Well, when you hear that it celebrates Donald Trump and it tries to poke holes in Joe Biden’s campaign bar by bar, you’ll say something different.

His Twitter handle is The Marine Rapper and he has a project called the "Star-Spangled Banger" on Spotify.

(coughs cornball)

The TikTok video actually has over 1 million views after being re-posted by Trump's @realDonaldTrump account.

And the Marine Rapper is through the roof with his new coon-complected fame!

AllHipHop.com still is not quite sure if this is a ploy to get some streams or if he is truly a Trumper, but his profile pics shows him dappered out in a flag outfit and a red mohawk.

The MAGA dude appears to patriotic but guess what our amazing investigation team found:

He is in violation of 4 U.S. Code § 8. Respect for flag

According to the U.S. Code Mr. "I am in the Military and Love America So Much that I am also Breaking the Law," the mandate reads as such:

"No disrespect should be shown to the flag of the United States of America; the flag should not be dipped to any person or thing. Regimental colors, State flags, and organization or institutional flags are to be dipped as a mark of honor.

(a) The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.

(b) The flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise.

(c) The flag should never be carried flat or horizontally, but always aloft and free.

(d) The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery. It should never be festooned, drawn back, nor up, in folds, but always allowed to fall free. Bunting of blue, white, and red, always arranged with the blue above, the white in the middle, and the red below, should be used for covering a speaker’s desk, draping the front of the platform, and for decoration in general.

Oh snap, no need to go any further!

You mean all that research you did on Biden (and it is indeed questionable) you didn’t even check to make sure that your SWAG was Hamilton-worthy?

Comments

