Princess Love And Ray J DUNZO

AllHipHop Staff

The reality show star's couple just couldn't stand the test of time.

(AllHipHop News) Singer and TV personality Ray J and his wife, Princess Love, have given up on their four-year marriage - she has filed for divorce.

Princess filed legal documents on Thursday in Los Angeles, according to The Blast.

The couple wed in August 2016, and their daughter, Melody, was born in May 2018.

Rumors suggesting the couple was on the outs have been rampant for months ever since Ray J left his pregnant wife and daughter in Las Vegas after the family attended the BET Soul Train Awards together in November.

They split over the holidays but publicly reconciled following the birth of their son, Epik, in December.

The couple's issues have been widely covered on reality show "Love And Hip Hop," and Ray J has reportedly been self-isolating away from his wife and kids in recent weeks during the coronavirus lockdown - at his wife's request.

The "One Wish" singer recently revealed he has been holed up in a hotel 10 minutes away from the family's Los Angeles home, as Princess has enforced strict rules about social interactions.

Ray told Page Six he has been ordered to enter quarantine for at least seven days each time he ignores social distancing guidelines and mingles with people he isn't living with, just to be sure he doesn't put Princess or their kids at risk of contracting COVID-19. And she's been keeping a close eye on his activities via social media.

"I'm lonely right now. I don't want to quarantine by myself," he complained. "I keep telling Princess, but she says, 'If I see one person over there with you, you got to start over.' So I really have to lock myself in, because I really miss my kids." 

