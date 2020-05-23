AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Princess Love Goes For Full Custody Of Kids As Ray J Divorce Looms

Maria Myraine

Just a couple months after filing for divorce Princess Love is also seeking full custody.

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this month, Princess Love filed for divorce and deciding to leave her husband of four years, Ray J.

She filed necessary paperwork at the Los Angeles County Superior Court just a few months after welcoming their newborn son, Epik.

Now, Princess Love wants full custody of both children and is requesting for Ray J to pay child support. She’s also made it clear in her arrangement that she is no longer obligated to support him.

Not to keep him completely in the dark, she has, however, noted that she’d give him visitation rights.

On what would have marked their third anniversary this past November, Love opened up about an incident that happened in Las Vegas.

And this situation might have very well been her tipping point. According to Love, Ray J left her and their daughter stranded after a dispute. She was also eight months pregnant.

This clearly opened Love’s eye to what their relationship wasn’t, and she no longer wants parts.

“You’re disrespectful, I don’t respect,” Love said in their “The Conversation” video that premiered in March. The Zeus Network produced feature gave viewers an exclusive look into the couples’ rocky relationship.

Despite owning up to his mistakes and even apologizing, Love stands firm on her decisions.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Dre And Jimmy Iovine's New High School Aiming To Mold Geniuses

Super-producer Dr. Dre and music mogul Jimmy Iovine have some serious goals for their $70 Million Los Angeles Academy

AllHipHop Staff

by

moviedivine

Doja Cat Denies Being A Self-Loathing Racist

Doja Cat says she has never personally been involved in racist conversations, despite those viral videos.

AllHipHop Staff

The NBA In Talks To Restart Season In Orlando This Summer!

The NBA is in active talks with The Walt Disney Company as a decision to restart the seasons nears.

Maria Myraine

by

duytruongmmo2

Black Thought Lists His Top 10 Emcees Of All Time

The Philadelphia-bred lyricist lays out which male and female spitters are among the GOATs.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

parly

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

Bla5ky40

112 And Jagged Edge Battle For Hearts Tonight

112 and Jagged Edge will celebrate Memorial Day with a battle of love songs.

AllHipHop Staff

Eminem Posts A Phone Number For His Fans To Text Him

It's the 20 year anniversary of the project widely regarded as Marshall's greatest work.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Eminem Invites All His Fans To Listening Party For Classic LP

Eminem will celebrate the 20-year- release of his groundbreaking album The Marshall Mathers LP, and he's asking fans to join in.

AllHipHop Staff

Black Minneapolis Man Murdered By White Cop In The Middle of the Street

A cop officer in Minneapolis killed a man on the street by sitting on his neck during what should have been a routine police call.

AllHipHop Staff

Did Doja Cat call Beyonce A Monkey Or A Donkey? She says "No"

Doja Cat is already fighting off claims she's racist against black people, and now she has a problem with the Beyhive.

AllHipHop Staff