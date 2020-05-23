Princess Love Goes For Full Custody Of Kids As Ray J Divorce Looms

Just a couple months after filing for divorce Princess Love is also seeking full custody.

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this month, Princess Love filed for divorce and deciding to leave her husband of four years, Ray J.

She filed necessary paperwork at the Los Angeles County Superior Court just a few months after welcoming their newborn son, Epik.

Now, Princess Love wants full custody of both children and is requesting for Ray J to pay child support. She’s also made it clear in her arrangement that she is no longer obligated to support him.

Not to keep him completely in the dark, she has, however, noted that she’d give him visitation rights.

On what would have marked their third anniversary this past November, Love opened up about an incident that happened in Las Vegas.

And this situation might have very well been her tipping point. According to Love, Ray J left her and their daughter stranded after a dispute. She was also eight months pregnant.

This clearly opened Love’s eye to what their relationship wasn’t, and she no longer wants parts.

“You’re disrespectful, I don’t respect,” Love said in their “The Conversation” video that premiered in March. The Zeus Network produced feature gave viewers an exclusive look into the couples’ rocky relationship.

Despite owning up to his mistakes and even apologizing, Love stands firm on her decisions.