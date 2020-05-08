Princess Love Reportedly Files For Divorce From Ray J

The 'Love & Hip Hop' cast members have been going through problems for months.

(AllHipHop News) It looks like reality show couple William "Ray J" Norwood Jr. and Princess Love Norwood are officially splitting up. The couple wed in 2016, but it appears their marriage is now over.

TMZ reports that Love filed divorce documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday. Apparently the two television stars have been living separately since February.

Trouble in the marriage became public late last year after Love accused Ray J of stranding her and their daughter in Las Vegas. She was pregnant with their second child at the time.

After the alleged Vegas incident hit the news, Ray J confirmed he got into an argument with his wife while in Nevada. However, he denied abandoning his family at that time.

Ray J and Princess Love's first daughter, Melody, was born in May 2018. Their son, Epik, was born in January 2020. Their relationship played out on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and on The Zeus Network's The Conversation: Ray J & Princess Love.