AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Princess Love Reportedly Files For Divorce From Ray J

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 'Love & Hip Hop' cast members have been going through problems for months.

(AllHipHop News) It looks like reality show couple William "Ray J" Norwood Jr. and Princess Love Norwood are officially splitting up. The couple wed in 2016, but it appears their marriage is now over.

TMZ reports that Love filed divorce documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday. Apparently the two television stars have been living separately since February.

Trouble in the marriage became public late last year after Love accused Ray J of stranding her and their daughter in Las Vegas. She was pregnant with their second child at the time. 

After the alleged Vegas incident hit the news, Ray J confirmed he got into an argument with his wife while in Nevada. However, he denied abandoning his family at that time.

Ray J and Princess Love's first daughter, Melody, was born in May 2018. Their son, Epik, was born in January 2020. Their relationship played out on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and on The Zeus Network's The Conversation: Ray J & Princess Love.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
InkQuest184
InkQuest184

her stupid ass finally woke up lol..These bitches today dont have a clue

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tekashi 6ix9ine Kisses Dog While Girls Twerk In New Video "GOOBA"

Tekashi 6ix9ine is officially back in the music business with the release of his brand new video "Gooba" today.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Frescoguapo

Diddy Joins Celebrities In Call For Justice For Murdered Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

A number of rappers are putting pressure on the cops in Georgia to arrest two white men accused of killing a black jogger during a racially motivated altercation.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ZAMUSICHUB

50 Cent Says He Likes Oprah And Gayle Despite Attacks

50 Cent sat down and discussed his thoughts on Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.

AllHipHop Staff

Twista Helps Out Inmates At Risk For COVID-19

Twista helped out inmates at Stateville Correction Center when he handed out face masks and other needed supplies as inmates fight off the coronavirus.

Mike Winslow

by

viavili.com

Princess Love And Ray J DUNZO

Ray J and his wife Princess Love are heading for divorce after years of relationship turmoil.

AllHipHop Staff

by

tyfromthechi

Donald Glover Hosting Virtual Table Read With "Community" Co-Stars

Rapper Donald Glover is going to reunite with the stars of the TV show "Community" for a virtual read for fans.

AllHipHop Staff

Beyonce To Celebrate Coronavirus Result On Mother's Day

Beyonce and her mother Tina are planning to reunite for an emotional Mother's Day celebration in the middle of a pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine Relaunching His Career Today

Tekashi 6ix9ine is making his return to the music business today, and he will address several topics during a live interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Cops Swarm Memorial For Rapper King Shooter And Make Arrests

The NYPD sealed off a local park and shut down a memorial for rapper King Shooter after people supposedly violated social distancing rules.

Mike Winslow

by

InkQuest184

Rihanna's Foundation, Big Sean's Foundation & More Donate $3.2 Million To Detroit & Flint Organizations

The A-list musicians are supporting Michigan residents.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)