Private Funeral Service For Little Richard Announced

Details of LIttle Richard's burial place and funeral service have been revealed

(AllHipHop News) Little Richard will be laid to rest this coming Wednesday in a private funeral service at his alma mater, Oakwood University, located in Hunstville, Alabama.

The iconic gospel, R & B and Rock & Roll artist passed away, at the age of 87 last Saturday after losing his battle with bone cancer.

Oakwood University confirmed the reports and shared that Little Richard will be buried in their Memorial Gardens.

Previously known as “Oakwood College” at the time he attended, Richard studied theology at the historically Black Seventh-day Adventist university.

In the meantime, Little Richard House will be accepting flowers and donations on behalf of the late singer, who recorded American classics like "Lucille," "Good Golly Miss Molly," "Tutti Frutti" and others.