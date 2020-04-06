Problem Releases “Don’t Be Mad At Me” Single & 'A Compton Story' Short Film

The West Coaster drew inspiration from classics like the 'Martin' television show and the 'Friday' movie franchise.

(AllHipHop News) California rapper Jason "Problem" Martin is back with a new record via Diamond Lane Music Group/Rostrum Records. Over the weekend, The Compton representative let loose a new single titled “Don’t Be Mad At Me" produced by DJ Kai and Miles Rose.

Additionally, “Don’t Be Mad At Me" is featured in the short film A Compton Story. Problem wrote, directed, and produced the 20-minute visual which is available exclusively on the Tidal streaming service.

"I wanted to do a comedy. I thought ‘some gangster movie’ would be expected from me," explains Problem. “I grew up loving stuff like Martin, Friday, Purple Rain... so those projects were my major inspirations and the blueprints to tell my own story, A Compton Story.”

Mike Epps, star of the Friday motion picture franchise, narrates Problem's A Compton Story. Snoop Dogg, Jackie Long, RJ Cycler, Slink Johnson, and Daphne make cameos in the day-in-the-life-themed mini-movie.