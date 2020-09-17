Problem To Drop 'Coffee & Kush Vol 2' Album Featuring Jack Harlow, Jay Rock, Freddie Gibbs & Snoop Dogg

The Compton artist/businessman is also offering CBD-infused coffee.

(AllHipHop News) California representative Jason "Problem" Martin is set to release his latest studio LP this week. Coffee & Kush Vol 2 will hit DSPs on Friday, August 18 via Diamond Lane Music Group/Rostrum Records.

“This album is a continuation of Vol 1. If the original was the morning, volume 2 is the afternoon," explains Problem. "The vibe, inspiration, and process of compiling all these thoughts and energies into the Coffee & Kush series are completely different from what I’ve ever done before. The content of the music is definitely still growing. And your growth should make your past nervous.”

The second installment in the Compton spitter's Coffee & Kush trilogy will contain 11 tracks. Fellow West Coaster Jay Rock and "Whats Poppin" hitmaker Jack Harlow show up on the track "Nothin." The remix of "Don’t Be Mad At Me" features rap legend Snoop Dogg and Indiana emcee Freddie Gibbs.

A music video for "Florence" will arrive on the same day as the album. Problem says, “Florence sonically is what Los Angeles feels like. The Mexican style horns mixed with them Compton ass 808’s. Lyrically, it’s a reflection of what I’ve persevered through and the game that was earned through that experience."

In addition, Problem is now selling Green Hour Coffee. His CBD-infused brand is exclusively available at Harun’s Coffee Shop located in Leimert Park. Delivery for Green Hour Coffee is available within the Los Angeles region.

Coffee & Kush Vol 2 Tracklist: