Producer J. White Did It Talks Rumored 2017 Cardi B & Beyoncé Collaboration

There were reports that the two hitmakers were set to drop something three years ago.

(AllHipHop News) Anthony “J. White Did It” White is one of the hottest Hip Hop producers on the planet right now. He was the man behind the boards for Cardi B's #1 hits "Bodak Yellow " and "I Like It" as well as her 3x-Platinum single "Money" and 21 Savage's "A Lot" featuring J. Cole.

In addition, J. White produced Megan Thee Stallion's Top 10 smash "Savage." Both Texas-born creators got a boost when global megastar/Houston native Beyoncé became a featured artist on the "Savage (Remix)."

It seems J. White nearly had a Beyoncé production credit three years ago. He spoke about how Cardi and Bey apparently worked on a collaboration in 2017, but it was scrapped due to unforeseen circumstances.

"I was just as giddy as everybody else. I was sitting there just waiting, looking on the internet then it leaked," said J. White in an interview with RealLyfe Productions about the early unsanctioned release of "Savage (Remix)."

He continued, "I said, 'Ah, man. This is gonna kill my Beyoncé play again.' Three years ago, I was supposed to have a Beyoncé play with Cardi. That kinda went sour because it went viral that they were doing a song together and that cut out. This time the song leaked before the song came out."