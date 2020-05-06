AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Producer J. White Did It Talks Rumored 2017 Cardi B & Beyoncé Collaboration

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

There were reports that the two hitmakers were set to drop something three years ago.

(AllHipHop News) Anthony “J. White Did It” White is one of the hottest Hip Hop producers on the planet right now. He was the man behind the boards for Cardi B's #1 hits "Bodak Yellow " and "I Like It" as well as her 3x-Platinum single "Money" and 21 Savage's "A Lot" featuring J. Cole.

In addition, J. White produced Megan Thee Stallion's Top 10 smash "Savage." Both Texas-born creators got a boost when global megastar/Houston native Beyoncé became a featured artist on the "Savage (Remix)."

It seems J. White nearly had a Beyoncé production credit three years ago. He spoke about how Cardi and Bey apparently worked on a collaboration in 2017, but it was scrapped due to unforeseen circumstances.

"I was just as giddy as everybody else. I was sitting there just waiting, looking on the internet then it leaked," said J. White in an interview with RealLyfe Productions about the early unsanctioned release of "Savage (Remix)." 

He continued, "I said, 'Ah, man. This is gonna kill my Beyoncé play again.' Three years ago, I was supposed to have a Beyoncé play with Cardi. That kinda went sour because it went viral that they were doing a song together and that cut out. This time the song leaked before the song came out."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tekashi 6ix9ine Kisses Dog While Girls Twerk In New Video "GOOBA"

Tekashi 6ix9ine is officially back in the music business with the release of his brand new video "Gooba" today.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Frescoguapo

Diddy Joins Celebrities In Call For Justice For Murdered Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

A number of rappers are putting pressure on the cops in Georgia to arrest two white men accused of killing a black jogger during a racially motivated altercation.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ZAMUSICHUB

50 Cent Says He Likes Oprah And Gayle Despite Attacks

50 Cent sat down and discussed his thoughts on Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.

AllHipHop Staff

Twista Helps Out Inmates At Risk For COVID-19

Twista helped out inmates at Stateville Correction Center when he handed out face masks and other needed supplies as inmates fight off the coronavirus.

Mike Winslow

by

viavili.com

Princess Love And Ray J DUNZO

Ray J and his wife Princess Love are heading for divorce after years of relationship turmoil.

AllHipHop Staff

by

tyfromthechi

Donald Glover Hosting Virtual Table Read With "Community" Co-Stars

Rapper Donald Glover is going to reunite with the stars of the TV show "Community" for a virtual read for fans.

AllHipHop Staff

Beyonce To Celebrate Coronavirus Result On Mother's Day

Beyonce and her mother Tina are planning to reunite for an emotional Mother's Day celebration in the middle of a pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine Relaunching His Career Today

Tekashi 6ix9ine is making his return to the music business today, and he will address several topics during a live interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Cops Swarm Memorial For Rapper King Shooter And Make Arrests

The NYPD sealed off a local park and shut down a memorial for rapper King Shooter after people supposedly violated social distancing rules.

Mike Winslow

by

InkQuest184

Rihanna's Foundation, Big Sean's Foundation & More Donate $3.2 Million To Detroit & Flint Organizations

The A-list musicians are supporting Michigan residents.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)