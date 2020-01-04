AllHipHop
Promoter Promises To Sue DaBaby Over $30,000 Beatdown

Mike Winslow
by

DaBaby is most certainly going to be sued over a fight in Miami, which resulted in a promoter getting his ass kicked.

The grown man who had his ass handed to him after tussling with DaBaby is planning to sue the rapper.

DaBaby is currently sitting in a Miami, Florida jail over an assault and robbery on Thursday.

That's when the rapper met up with a promoter who was supposed to pay him $30,000 for a nightclub appearance at Story.

The promoter came up $10,000 short when they met at the DaBaby's hotel to pay the rapper for his appearance at a party for Stunna 4 Vegas.

Instead of brokering a deal, the promoter ended up getting his ass kicked by DaBaby and his associates.

The promoter is suing because DaBaby allegedly ran off with the $20,000.

The guy showed off his injuries, and while they weren't super serious, they looked painful enough.

And, a lawsuit might be the least of DaBaby's troubles.

He could face a robbery charge for making off with the promoters $20,000. 

