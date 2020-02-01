AllHipHop
Login

Promoter Sues DaBaby For $6 Million Over $20K Street Fight

Mike Winslow
by
-edited

A promoter who was beaten up in Miami has made good on his threats and formally filed a $6 million lawsuit against DaBaby.

(AllHipHop News) It's official: DaBaby is facing a lawsuit from a promoter who promised to sue the rap star over a fight at Miami hotel, over show money last month.

DaBaby was sent to jail in Miami, Florida on January 3rd, over claims he beat up a promoter named Kenneth Carey during a dispute over a $20,000 appearance fee.

In new legal documents, Carey says one of DaBaby's associates caused $10,000 worth of damage to a rental car the promoter paid for as part of the rapper's booking agreement.

DaBaby's friend was allegedly responsible for the damage, so he allegedly asked Carey to fork over the $10,000 since he was already giving a hefty discount to appear at the party, which was for rising rapper Stunna 4 Vegas.

When the promoter came up $10,000 short, a dispute erupted and the guy ended up getting smacked up by DaBaby and a few associates, who stomped him, pulled his pants down and dosed him with apple juice.

In addition to being charged with battery, DaBaby is now facing a $6 million lawsuit. 

Comments
Offset Beats Up Guy Who Sprayed Cardi B With Champagne
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
3
Last Reply· by
mrmario100
mrmario100U got 2 let a hoe be a hoe! Fukk Him! And fukk U too! Dick ridn sucka!
Watch Chance the Rapper's Super Bowl Commercial With Quibi
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
DJ Khaled Kicks Off Major Partnership With Hard Rock To Celebrate Super Bowl LIV
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Lil Wayne Drops New Album 'Funeral'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
Localbeatz
LocalbeatzAnother hottest track from Drake ever. https://topcitysound.com/drake-future-desires/
N.O.R.E. Announces Collaboration with Cannabis Brand Cherry
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
1
Last Reply· by
gistgallery
gistgalleryhttps://gistgallery.com/rema-is-not-dead-read-what-happened/
VIDEO: Watch Eminem And Dr. Dre Honor 50 Cent In Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
lexpaulz
lexpaulz50 cent ,has really put in so much hardwork ...check https://soundmusics.com/
Akon To Talk Cryptocity And More As Headliner At Midem
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDAfter all I've seen the past few years, I'm worried about Akon
Pastor Troy Sparks War With Lil Nas X Over Gay Encounter At Applebee's
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
6
Last Reply· by
KINGMufasa
KINGMufasaFUCK LIL NAS X AND THAT LIL SUGARY ASS PINK SUIT.
Peter Gunz Lands Perfect Job As Host Of Reality Show "Cheaters"
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
2
Last Reply· by
antspeaks
antspeaksThis nigga!!!!!!!!!
Houston Rapper Psyco Sid Busted With A Gallon Of Lean
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
Whodey1983
Whodey1983Loser