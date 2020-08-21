AllHipHop
Protoje Talks Tapping Wiz Khalifa For Cannabis-Centered Single "A Vibe"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Reggae artist is ready to release his fifth studio album.

(AllHipHop News) Wiz Khalifa built his music career by offering Hip Hop fans plenty of weed-friendly tunes. The marijuana enthusiast is back at it again as a guest feature on Protoje's "A Vibe" single.

The Jamaican singer-songwriter tapped Khalifa to provide bars on his cannabis smokers' anthem. "A Vibe" will appear on the forthcoming In Search of Lost Time album which is scheduled for release on August 28.

“When I first did this song, I honestly knew that I would not have put it out without Wiz being on it. I was a super fan of his Kush & Orange Juice mixtape. From then, I always wanted to sing a song about marijuana and how it helps maintain my mood at times," Protoje explains.

"A Vibe" follows the release of the official music videos for "Same So" and "Like Royalty" featuring Popcaan. In Search of Lost Time will be Protoje’s first studio LP released with RCA Records. He previously earned a Best Reggae Album nomination at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards for 2018's A Matter Of Time.

